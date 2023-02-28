CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The first game of the 2023 NFL preseason is in Canton, Ohio every year and for the first time since 2010, it will feature one of the team from the Buckeye state.

The Cleveland Browns will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets on Aug. 3 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It marks the first time since 1999 that Cleveland will play in the special preseason contest in Canton.

Cleveland and New York’s inclusion in the preseason opener is likely due to the induction of three legends of the two franchises into the Hall of Fame that week in Canton.

Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas will be inducted this year after his stellar career in Cleveland. Two former Jets stars, cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive tackle Joe Klecko, are also part of the 2023 class. The enshrinement ceremony will take place on Aug. 5 from Canton.

The Browns will be looking to earn another postseason bid as quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to play his first full season with the team. New York, spearheaded by former Buckeye receiver Garrett Wilson and former Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, will try to make its first NFL Playoff appearance since 2010.