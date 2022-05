BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Marcus Santos-Silva, the team announced on Monday.

Santos-Silva, 24, is listed as 6 foot 7 and 250 pounds. He played forward for two years on the Texas Tech basketball team, where he put up a career 1,244 points, 957 rebounds and 61 blocks.

Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shoots the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders fouls Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half during the finals of the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship at T-Mobile Center on March 12, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Forward Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders yells after dunking the ball during the second half of the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at United Supermarkets Arena on February 22, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Kevin Obanor #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates as Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders dunks during the first round game of the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship at T-Mobile Center against the Iowa State Cyclones on March 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This season, he logged 175 points, 151 rebounds and 29 blocks. That earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

He transferred to Texas Tech after three years at VCU.