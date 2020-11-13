Cleveland Browns player tests COVID-19 positive; Facility closed Friday

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– A Cleveland Browns player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement on Friday. The person’s name was not released, per NFL and NFLPA policy.
The team said it learned of the positive test result Friday morning and the individual was immediately self-isolated.
The Browns training facility is closed while they conduct contact tracing. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely.
