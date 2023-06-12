CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland Browns fans will be returning to the “Dawg Pound” soon and the team has a new dog logo they will begin using this year.

After more than 400 initial entries and fan votes, the Browns’ new dog logo was announced Monday. While it will not be the team’s new primary logo, it is the third different Cleveland Browns dog logo in franchise history.

Among the details in the new logo include an abstract Ohio shape on the top left corner ear, the nose being shaped like a football, and the center tag being shaped like a guitar pick as a nod to the city’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Browns begin the season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. You can view Cleveland’s full schedule here.