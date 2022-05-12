CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns will have at least two primetime games during the 2022-23 season, including two home games against division rivals.

The Browns will host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in week three and host the Bengals on Monday Night Football in week eight.

Here’s a breakdown of the Browns’ full schedule:

Browns schedule

Week 1: @ Panthers at 1:00

Week 2: Jets at 1:00

Week 3: Steelers at 8:15 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: @ Falcons at 1:00

Week 5: Chargers at 1:00

Week 6: Patriots at 1:00

Week 7: @ Ravens at 1:00

Week 8: Bengals at 8:20 (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: @ Dolphins at 1:00

Week 11: @Bills at 1:00

Week 12: Buccaneers at 1:00

Week 13: @ Texans at 1:00

Week 14: @ Bengals at 1:00

Week 15: Ravens (time TBD)

Week 16: Saints at 1:00

Week 17: @ Commanders at 1:00

Week 18: @ Steelers (time TBD)