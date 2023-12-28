CLEVELAND (WCMH) — For the second time in four seasons, the Cleveland Browns are going to the NFL Playoffs.

The Browns clinched at least a Wild Card berth after beating the New York Jets on Thursday Night 20-37 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The victory makes the Browns the third team to clinch in the AFC, joining the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

At 11-5, the Browns are still in the running to win the AFC North division title. To stay alive in that race, Cleveland would need the Ravens to lose on Sunday to the Dolphins, putting the Ravens at 12-4.

At minimum, Cleveland would be the No. 5 seed in the NFL Playoffs if they do not win the division but could get the No. 1 seed if they win the division during Week 18. The Browns will play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 7 while the Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns made the playoffs in the 2020 season after finishing with an 11-5 record. They defeated the Steelers 48-37 in the Wild Card round to win its first playoff game since 1994. Cleveland lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 22-17 in the Divisional Round in 2020 to end its first playoff run since 2002.

Current NFL playoff picture

American Football Conference (BOLD = CLINCHED)

Baltimore Ravens (12-3) Miami Dolphins (11-4) Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) Cleveland Browns (11-5) Buffalo Bills (9-6) Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

AFC on the bubble

Houston Texans (8-7), Cincinnati Bengals (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-8)

National Football Conference (BOLD = CLINCHED)

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) Detroit Lions (11-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-5) Los Angeles Rams (8-7) Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

NFC on the bubble

Minnesota Vikings (7-8), Green Bay Packers (7-8), New Orleans Saints (7-8), Atlanta Falcons (7-8), Chicago Bears (6-9)