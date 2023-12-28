COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The last time the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets were pitted against each other, Joe Flacco was the hero, engineering a 13-point comeback over the final 1:55 in a Jets stunner over the Browns.

Not much has changed, except for which sidelines Flacco stands on.

Flacco, who was signed to the Browns practice squad Nov. 19 and became the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season one week later, has helped lift the Browns to within one percent of clinching an AFC playoff berth. Even with a loss to the Jets Thursday night, the Browns can qualify under several scenarios, which include a loss by either the Bills, Jaguars, Steelers or both the Texans and Colts. If neither of those options play out, there’s still Week 18 to look forward to.

All those scenarios are moot of course if the Browns beat the Jets. The game is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Amazon Prime Video.

Since Flacco took over under center Cleveland is 3-1 and averaging 26.75 points per game. Flacco already leads the team in yards (1,307) and touchdown passes (10) and is averaging 7.5 yards per attempt, a full yard more than DeShaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) reacts during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

The Jets will likewise be starting their fourth quarterback of the season after the loss of Aaron Rodgers, though with far different results. Backups Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and now Trevor Siemian have combined to throw for 173.1 yards per game, second worst the NFL. The Jets score the third fewest points in the league (15.4), have a -8-turnover ratio (fourth worst) and their quarterbacks have been sacked 61 times (second worst).

New York’s saving grace has been a rushing attack that averages 4.2 yards per carry and a secondary that has helped limit opponents to 168.6 yards per game. Even then, the odds are stacked against them, with Browns being the only team with a better pass defense (160.1 yards allowed per game).

The one leak in the Jets defense is against opposing tight ends, which have scored eight touchdowns, second most in the league. In a related story, David Njoku has four touchdowns since Flacco took over.

One concern of note for Cleveland is how the Browns compensate for the loss of both of their kickers this week. Place-kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and punter Corey Bojorquez (quad) were injured in last week’s win over the Texans. Riley Patterson and Matt Haack will suit up with limited reps midweek.

Patterson, who converted on 15-of-17 field goals and 35-of-37 extra points this season with Detroit, was recently cut by the Lions after losing a mid-season-long practice competition to Michael Badgley. Haack placed 29-of-70 punts inside the 20-yard-line and averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season with the Colts.

Line: Browns 7 ½. O/U: 34 ½.

Prediction: Browns coast into the postseason, 23-12.