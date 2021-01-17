Cleveland Browns battle Kansas City Chiefs in AFC divisional playoff game

*Watch video from the Browns drive-thru rally above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Game Day. It’s the day Browns fans have been waiting for, for a long time. It’s a chance to see their team play in an AFC divisional playoff game. The Browns will meet the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Unlike a week ago, the Browns come into the game without any player listed on the COVID-19 restriction list. Earlier in the week, the Browns got back their head coach, Kevin Stefanski; their top cornerback, Denzel Ward; and one of their top lineman, Joel Bitonio, who all missed last week’s AFC Wildcard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns will need all hands-on deck against the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce.

“He is unbelievable. He is definitely one of the top quarterbacks in the league, obviously by what he has done. He has the arm strength to make all of the throws. He sees it all. He is mobile in the pocket,” said Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods. “Whether he is moving to his right or left, he can make accurate throws and crazy throws and have success. We have to be at our best with our rush plan, just in terms of trying to keep him in the pocket and effecting his ability to throw the ball on time.”

The Browns have to be careful blitzing Mahomes, he makes you pay if you don’t get to him before he releases the ball. Myles Garrett would love to have a field day against the Chiefs quarterback.

“I want him to be able to go home when he has his kid or kids and tell them that he went against Myles Garrett. It is not just me versus him – it is the Browns versus the Chiefs – but individually, I like to leave an impression on everybody I go against,” Garrett said.

The Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Willie Gay for Sunday’s game. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a game-time decision. The winner of Sunday’s game will head to the AFC title game next week.

