Cleveland Browns activate cornerback Denzel Ward

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.

Both missed the last two games, including the Browns playoff win in Pittsburgh. Ward’s return will help Cleveland’s struggling secondary, which was hit hard by COVID-19 contacts. He’s logged 45 tackles and two interceptions this season.

“It’s been tough, but it’s been great being able to see my teammates out there getting the job done,” Ward said.

Ward, who said he lost his sense of taste and smell, said he hopes everyone continues to wear a mask. He also experienced chills and body aches, but felt better after getting a lot of fluids. He said he doesn’t know where he contracted the virus.

“I was very surprised. I wear a mask. You just never know when it’s around you,” Ward said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 and also missed the playoff victory, said he is probable to return to the facility on Thursday.

“I think Denzel is very, very competitive. I’ve been impressed by the way he works,” Stefanski said. “I think we’ve seen in the games, he’s made impactful plays when he’s out there. That’s very impressive to me.”

Tight end David Njoku, tackle Jack Conklin and linebacker B.J. Goodson will not practice on Wednesday.

The Browns face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs on Sunday.

