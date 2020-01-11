Browns remain coachless as 2-week search drags on

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Fans of the Cleveland Browns watch as the team struggles to move the ball upfield during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 20-13. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Browns remain coachless.

Cleveland’s coaching search appeared to end Friday when the team met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He was the eighth candidate to interview with the Browns.

McDaniels has been connected with the Cleveland job two previous times and he might be ready for his second shot at coaching an NFL team after a bumpy two seasons in Denver.

At this point, Cleveland does not have any more scheduled interviews.

The team is also looking for a new general manager after firing John Dorsey a few days after dismissing coach Freddie Kitchens.

