CLEVELAND (WCMH) – The Cleveland Browns have waived second-year defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey after reports he is under a police investigation.

According to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, Perrion was waived Wednesday, three days before the Browns kick off their summer training camp on July 22. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick is being investigated for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun Tuesday night in Downtown, Cleveland.

Winfrey, who was charged with assault in Texas earlier this offseason – those charges were dismissed after he agreed to a pretrial diversion program – reportedly threatened a woman in a hotel lobby on East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Two women told police that they yelled an insult to him when he did not respond to them initially. Winfrey then allegedly threatened them and showed them a gun.

Winfrey left the scene before police arrived and he has not yet been charged with a crime. The Browns released a statement at 9:54 a.m.

“The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perion Winfrey.”

Winfrey, one of two Cleveland players who were victims of an alleged robbery on June 6, appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.