Browns release defensive end Chris Smith

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith. The Browns had signed Smith as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati.
He played in nine games this season. Smith did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line. His girlfriend was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith’s car had crashed.
He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero.