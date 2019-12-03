Browns release defensive end Chris Smith

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, whose girlfriend was killed tragically in September. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith. The Browns had signed Smith as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati.

He played in nine games this season. Smith did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line. His girlfriend was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith’s car had crashed.

He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero.