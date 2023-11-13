CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent an MRI on his injured left ankle Monday after he got hurt during Sunday’s last-second win at Baltimore.

Watson twice rolled his ankle in the first half but stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 for 134 yards after halftime as the Browns (6-3) rallied in the fourth quarter for a 33-31 win. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot.

He said after the game he would be ready this week when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3).

“I’ll be fine,” Watson said Sunday. “I mean, right now I’m not feeling well. I’ll be ready to go 1 o’clock on Sunday. I’ll be ready to go and ready for that opportunity for us.”

Watson initially hurt his ankle in the second quarter when former teammate Jadeveon Clowney tackled him. After twisting his ankle the second time, Watson left the field early to get treatment, and backup P.J. Walker threw a long pass on the final play before halftime.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Watson’s injury but did confirm his QB will have extra image testing done on his ankle.

It’s the latest injury for Watson, who made just one start in four October games because of a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Stefanski also was awaiting MRI results on Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered a neck injury in the first half when he hit in the side of the helmet at the end of a play by Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Ward was cleared of a concussion but didn’t return.

Stefanski wouldn’t comment on whether Stanley should have been called for a penalty, but he said the Browns will send the play to the NFL for review.

Stefanski also didn’t have an update on safety Juan Thornhill, who left with a calf injury.