Browns activate safety Ronnie Harrison

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Wednesday.
Harrison was out with a shoulder injury he suffered during the Browns win over the Jaguars on Nov. 29.
The team also moved center Javon Patterson to the practice squad/COVID-19 list and activated wide receiver Ryan Switzer.
It was a busy day for the Browns. A player and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus so the facility was closed for contact tracing.
On Tuesday, Cleveland put tight end Harrison Bryant, and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the COVID-19 list.
