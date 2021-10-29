BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Baker Mayfield will start Sunday as the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.

Mayfield was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported he received medical clearance to play Thursday night.

Mayfield missed his first start as a Brown on Oct. 21. He was already wearing a harness on his non-throwing shoulder for a torn labrum before suffering a broken humerus.

In his absence, Case Keenum led Cleveland to a 17-14 win over Denver to snap a two-game skid. He was 21 for 33 with 199 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.