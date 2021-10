CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield would not be starting in Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield said Tuesday the decision was “on him” regarding Thursday night.

Baker dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in Sunday’s game.

Case Keenum will be making the start, the Browns announced.

QB Case Keenum to start versus Broncos. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2021

Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt who have also been ruled out of Thursday’s game.