Browns lose, playoff hopes gone, coach Kitchens may be next

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens answers questions after the Baltimore Ravens defeated his team in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The playoffs are gone.

The coach may be next.

Cleveland’s disappointing season dropped another level as the Browns were beaten 31-15 by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns were still mathematically in the postseason chase before the loss dropped them to 6-9.

It means the NFL’s longest playoff drought stretching to 2002 will add another year.

With one game left the focus now switches to the future of coach Freddie Kitchens.

His questionable play calling has been an issue all season and was again against Baltimore.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said it’s not all the coach’s fault.

