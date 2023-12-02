COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face uphill battles in either maintaining their presence in the AFC playoff race or getting back into it. Both teams will face tough road opponents on the rise in Week 13.

Here are the keys to this week’s games:

Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

Sunday, Dec. 3 at SoFi Stadium, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Out with the new, in with the old: Deshaun Watson out; Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured; PJ Walker demoted; Joe Flacco? At the very least, Flacco, who signed two weeks ago when Watson was placed on injured reserve, is well rested, having not thrown an NFL pass since last January. As of Friday, DTR has yet to practice after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. That means 16-year veteran Joe Flacco would be in line for the start. What’s left of his 38-year-old arm, not to mention pocket-presence, mobility, and general knowledge of the Browns playbook remains to be seen.

The Browns’ oft-injured offensive line has been supportive of its QBs lately, allowing just one sack over the last two games, but the running game has suffered lately. The team still ranks third overall in rushing (139.5 yards per game), but only totaled 96 yards against the Steelers and 107 against the Broncos the previous two weeks.

Creating balance for a weathered QB thrusted into a starting role, his first action since an uninspiring 11-6 loss to Miami in the N.Y. Jets 2022 season finale, will be key. Flacco went 1-3 as a starter last season for the Jets, though he did average 300 yards over his first three games. His win? An improbable 31-30 comeback against the Browns, in which he had four TD passes.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Trending down: The run defense, once among the league’s stingiest, has been getting abused. The Browns were gashed for 172 yards by the Steelers and the Broncos rumbled for 169 yards. The return of Rams RB Kyren Williams complicates matters – the second-year pro had 143 and 158 yards in his last two games played, both against the Cardinals, and is averaging 5.3 yards carry this season.

DE Myles Garrett typically shoulders the defense, but he’ll likely be playing with only one good one. Injuries to his shoulder, the shoulder of Denzel Ward, Anthony Walker’s hamstring and Juan Thornhill’s calf could hinder a defense that will need to make the Rams one dimensional – a tall task if the Browns’ offense can’t chew up some clock to give the defense rest in-game.

Line: LA Rams 3½. O/U: 39½.

Prediction: Rams get back into the NFC playoff picture, 27-13, muddying up the Browns’ AFC aspirations in the process.

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

Monday, Dec. 4 at EverBank Stadium, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Believe the hype: The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the league. Winners of seven of their last eight games, Jacksonville will be playing on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2011 and the team is gearing up for a December surge into the post-season. That said, the game is more than just hype and the trends show the Jaguars have matchup advantages throughout.

Cincinnati struggles mightily covering tight ends, which are averaging 95 yards gained against them over the last five games. Advantage Evan Engram, who leads Jacksonville with 64 receptions on 84 targets.

The Bengals have allowed the fifth most rushing yards this season. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. is second in the NFL with 194 carries, which plays right into exploiting Cincy’s weakness.

On the flip side, the Bengals offense owns a league worst 75.8 rushing yards per game, which doesn’t bode well against Jacksonville’s fifth ranked run defense (87.4 yards allowed per game).

Oh, and the Bengals have lost nine in a row in Monday Night Football road games and own a 3-20 record in the primetime slot away from the Jungle.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Josh Allen – no, the other one: Jake Browning has taken over under center after the season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow. The results have been mixed – 27-of-40, 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception – but comes with one major distinction. Of the nine sacks allowed by the Bengals offensive line the last two games, seven of them were at the expense of Browning and six of those were collected by edge rushers.

While everyone is talking about edge rushers T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett as defensive player of the year candidates, outside linebacker Josh Allen is having a breakout campaign with 12 sacks, averaging a sack per game over his last six. Last week alone he recorded 12 quarterback pressures and 2.5 sacks against three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans.

Line: Jaguars 8½. O/U: 38½.

Prediction: Unless the Bengals capitalize on their +10 turnover ratio this season, it could be a long night on primetime television. Jaguars 28-16.