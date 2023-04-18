Previous reports on Damar Hamlin can be seen in the player above.

BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Football fans across the country received amazing news Tuesday morning from Buffalo.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been cleared to resume normal football activity.

Hamlin is with the team Tuesday for practice, marking the first time in three months he has been available to participate in football activities. Beane said multiple specialists were in agreement he could return to playing football. “He is in a great headspace to come back and make his return,” said Beane.

On Jan. 2, the 24-year-old collapsed on the field after making a tackle in a game at Paycor Stadium. After CPR was performed on the field, Hamlin was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

Hamlin woke up and began talking a few days after his collapse, showing remarkable improvement each day, according to updates from the Bills and UC Medical Center. On Jan. 11, Hamlin was discharged from UC Medical Center and returned to Buffalo, where he stayed at the Buffalo General Medical Center for two days before returning home.

If all goes to plan, Hamlin could make his return to game action during the preseason in August.