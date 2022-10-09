(WCMH) — For the first time in 2022, “Sunday Night Football” has got an Ohio team in action as the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) face AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in Maryland on NBC4.

Cincinnati is looking to win its third consecutive game after a slow start to the season. In week one, the Bengals lost a crazy game to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime before falling to the Cowboys in Dallas 20-17 in week two.

Since then, quarterback Joe Burrow and company have gotten two straight wins against AFC East opposition, beating the Jets and Dolphins.

While the Bengals defense has had a strong start — allowing just less than 18 points per game — the offensive line struggles have remained with Burrow being sacked 16 times this year, an average of four sacks per game thus far.

Sunday night will be the Bengals’ toughest test as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens welcome them to M&T Bank Stadium. Jackson has already cemented himself as an MVP frontrunner following a torrid start for the Baltimore offense.

Jackson has thrown 11 touchdowns in 2022 and added another two on the ground, including two 100+ yard rushing games to keep defenses on their toes every time he is under center.

Baltimore has followed each of its two wins with a loss with a week one win over the Jets followed by a 42-38 loss to the Dolphins in week two. The Ravens fell to the Bills last week 23-20, blowing a 20-point lead in the process, just one week removed from a 37-point outing in a win over the Patriots.

Last season, the Bengals won both games against the Ravens and scored 41 points in each of the matchups. Baltimore went 1-5 against its division rivals in 2021, beating Cleveland in late November.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.