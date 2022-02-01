COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day expressed his excitement that the Cincinnati Bengals will represent Ohio in Super Bowl LVI.

“I think it’s exciting for the whole state of Ohio just to have the Bengals in the Super Bowl.” Day said during a media appearance this week.

This is the first time in 33 years an Ohio NFL team will be in the Super Bowl as the Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams.

If Cincinnati pulls off the win, it’ll be the first professional football championship won by an Ohio team since the Cleveland Browns won the NFL Championship in 1964.

But the connections to the Buckeye State don’t stop at the location of the Bengals. The roster features a couple of Ohio natives, including star quarterback Joe Burrow from Athens.

“So excited for that whole organization and certainly all the guys who have played [at Ohio State] in particular Joe [Burrow] and everything he has kind of been through with the injury last year,” Day said. “His whole journey has been tremendous.”

While Burrow’s college career is best remembered for his time at LSU, the Bengals second-year starter spent three years at Ohio State as a backup to J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins.

The Bengals also have three key defensive players that once wore the Scarlet & Grey: defensive end Sam Hubbard, cornerback Eli Apple, and safety Vonn Bell.

“How exciting to come back to your home state and bring your team to a Super Bowl.” said Day.

All three played for Ohio State in the mid-2010s and found themselves together again in Cincinnati. While these former Buckeyes often entered games as favorites, they are the underdogs as Bengals heading to Los Angeles to play in the Rams’ home stadium.

“They’ve been underdogs the whole way,” Day said. “I guess at some point they won’t be underdogs, but I’ll be pulling for them.”

The Bengals and Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 on NBC4.