COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are hoping the only penalties they see this weekend are on the field. They do not want anyone driving impaired.

“With the Bengals being in the Super Bowl, this is a big moment for Ohio, a big moment for that franchise as well,” OSPH Public Information Officer Sgt. Brice Nihiser said. “But we know that means there’s probably going to be more celebrations going on around the state.”

Sgt. Nihiser said there will be an increased focus on impaired driving over the weekend because of the Super Bowl.

During last year’s Super Bowl — which did not involve an Ohio team — OSHP said troopers made 59 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. There were 35 OVI related injuries during the same time period, according to OSHP.

“We don’t want anyone in Ohio to experience the devastating consequences of impaired driving,” said Sgt. Nihiser. “This should be a fun weekend for everyone, and we just want everyone to have fun obviously but also just do it responsibly.”

OSHP and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are teaming up to encourage responsible driving. The agencies are also reminding people to buckle up and not to speed.

“These safety reminders are important certainly for Super Bowl Sunday and this weekend and with all the excitement around the Super Bowl, but these are behaviors we want people to do 52 weeks a year,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

ODOT’s message boards will soon display Bengals and football themed reminders about safety.

“It’s meant to make you kind of smile and laugh and add a little levity to your drive — but there is a very serious side to it,” said Bruning.

The Columbus Division of Police also plans on having additional officers focusing on impaired driving enforcement Super Bowl weekend.