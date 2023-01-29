KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WCMH) — The final spot in Super Bowl LVII is being decided at Arrowhead Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Sunday’s winner will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles rolled to the big game after a 31-7 win over a 49ers team that lost two quarterbacks to injuries during the NFC championship.

This is the second straight season the Bengals and Chiefs are meeting in the AFC Championship. Cincinnati is vying for a second straight conference title as they search for its first Super Bowl title while Kansas City looks for revenge and its third Super Bowl berth in the last five seasons.

13:29 Third Quarter Bengals 6 Chiefs 13

THIRD QUARTER

13:29: Bengals defense forces Chiefs punt

Cincinnati’s defense began the second half with a massive drive against the Chiefs offense. Kansas City could not gain more than two yards on its first third quarter drive and punted to Trent Taylor, giving the Bengals the ball on its own 38.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hands off the ball to Samaje Perine #34 during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

FIRST QUARTER

12:11: Bengals punt to start

Cincinnati started out of the gates fast with two quick catches by Ja’Marr Chase to move the chains. After an incomplete pass to Chase, Samaje Perine ran for 6 yards as Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed went down with an injury. Burrow was then sacked by Frank Clark to end the drive and force an early punt.

8:50: Chiefs take 3-0 lead on first drive

The first drive for the Chiefs mirrored the Bengals with two quick plays to one playmaker. Running back Isiah Pacheco gained 18 yards on the first two plays to earn Kansas City its maiden first down of the night. Immediately after, Patrick Mahomes threw his first pass to Travis Kelce for a 16-yard gain.

On third down, Mahomes threw a rainbow pass to Kadarius Toney who snagged the ball with one hand and brought it down. It was initially called an incomplete pass and held with Toney bobbling the ball on his way down. Kicker Harrison Butler nailed a 43-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

6:16: Burrow gets sacked twice

It was a quick three-and-out by the Bengals offense on its second drive. Burrow was sacked twice on second and third down, raising the total sacks allowed by Cincinnati to three in the game. They allowed just one in the divisional round win against the Bills.

0:00: Chiefs penalty negates touchdown

Pacheco picked up where he left off as he got an 18-yard gain on a screen pass for a first down. A diverse offensive attack from Kansas City got them to the red zone and what they thought was the first TD by Pacheco. The TD came back due to an offensive holding penalty and the Chiefs were forced to line up for a kick, which they would attempt to start the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

14:58: Chiefs go up 6 points with second field goal

Kansas City concluded a 12-play, 61-yard drive with a 24-yard kick from Butker to make it 6-0.

8:36: Bengals get on the board with field goal

The Bengals finally developed momentum on offense as Burrow was able to complete two first down throws after getting sacked for a fourth time. Cincinnati then could not get another first down from the KC 15 and settled for a 30-yard field goal from Evan McPherson, cutting the deficit to three points.

3:53: Mahomes finds Kelce for TD on 4th down

Mahomes stayed hot as he threw three straight big completions early in the drive, including a 29 yarder to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Bengals were then able to stop the Chiefs offense again near the end zone with Cam Sample sacking Mahomes on a 3rd and 1 play.

But instead of opting for a third field goal, the Chiefs went for it on 4th and 1 where Mahomes threw a 14 yard touchdown to Kelce to make it a 13-3 game. The touchdown was Kelce’s 15th of his career in the postseason.

2:22: Burrow throws interception

On a 3rd and 2 play, Burrow had time to throw and lobbed it towards Tee Higgins. The pass was easily intercepted by Jaylen Watson to give the Chiefs a short field on its next drive. It was Watson’s second INT in the playoffs.

2:03: Three incompletions lead to Chiefs punt

Despite a short field after the interception, the Chiefs could not gain a yard on the ensuing drive. Mahomes threw three incompletions and pinned the Bengals inside their own five before the two-minute warning.

0:00: Bengals end the half with a second field goal

Cincinnati started its final first half drive from its own five and though it ended with another interception on the third play. Instead, the interception was negated by a defensive pass interference penalty, allowing Burrow to get the Bengals past midfield on a slew of completions.

Burrow’s throws kept moving the ball downfield but they could not get the first touchdown. McPherson ended the half with a 23 yard field goal, giving the Chiefs a 13-6 lead at halftime.

HALFTIME STATS

PASSING: (CIN) Joe Burrow – 15/22, 147 yds, INT : (KC) Patrick Mahomes – 13/19, 165 yds, TD

RUSHING: (CIN) Samaje Perine – 2 carries, 11 yds : (KC) Isiah Pacheco – 3 carries, 9 yds

RECEIVING: (CIN) Tyler Boyd – 2 catches, 40 yds : (KC) Travis Kelce – 4 catches, 55 yards, TD

SACKS: Bengals – 1 : Chiefs – 4

THIRD DOWN EFFICIENCY: Bengals – 3/7 : Chiefs – 1/5

TOTAL YARDS: Bengals – 141 : Chiefs – 184