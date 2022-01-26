CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with members of the media Wednesday leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Burrow was asked about his time at Ohio State and what he gained from the experience. The second-year QB said he wouldn’t be the same player if he didn’t play for the Buckeyes and added his three years in Columbus taught him how to prepare, embrace and excel during times of adversity.

“I wouldn’t be the same player I am today without those trials and tribulations there. I loved my time there. I stay in contact with a lot of people from Ohio State,” Burrow said. “I think I am who I am because of the difficult times that I went through in my career. … I think part of what makes certain people great is the adversity that they’ve had to go through.”

Burrow redshirted his freshman year in 2015 with Cardale Jones as the starting quarterback and was a backup behind J.T. Barrett and then Dwayne Haskins in 2016 and ’17. Burrow graduated from Ohio State in 2018 and transferred to LSU before the 2019 season, where he led the Tigers to a national championship during the 2020 season.