Joe Burrow helps Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

Bengals

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Cincinnati Bengals new NFL football uniform is unveiled at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals are changing their stripes.

The team revealed their new uniform design Monday in a series of photos and social media videos.

The reveal showed current players meeting with former Bengals receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Among the players donning the new look was quarterback Joe Burrow, the former standout at Athens High School, Ohio State and LSU. Burrow’s rookie season ended early because of torn knee ligaments, but he is expected to recover.

“These uniforms excite me. They’re cool,” Burrow said in a news release from the team. “I think the fans will like them and they’ll be good for us. The guys that are here are the kind of people that are going to take this organization to where we want to go. We’re the future. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

It marks the first time the uniform has been redesigned in 17 years, and the fourth significant redesign in the team’s history. But the team’s striped helmet, which debuted 40 years ago, will remain unchanged.

The Bengals will have white, black and orange jerseys with three styles of pants. The design features “Bengals” written across the chest and the autograph of team founder Paul Brown inside the back neck.

