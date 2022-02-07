CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — There is arguably no bigger stage in sports than the Super Bowl. This year’s big game features the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, which will be played Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC4.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned the moniker “Joe Cool” not only for his fashion statements, but also his ability to play well under pressure.

Cincinnati’s second-year quarterback has risen to the challenge repeatedly when playing in the biggest games of his career, going all the way back to his performance in the OHSAA Division III state championship game with the Athens Bulldogs.

“I’ve always played well in these kind of moments and I think it’s just because all of these moments come toward the end of the year. You know I feel like I get better as the year progresses just because you have more reps, more film under your belt and corrected all the mistakes you made throughout the entire year and I’m good at recalling that stuff, so when you get to the end of the year you just have all of those reps banked and you just keep getting better and better.” Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback

Big Game Burrow

Athens Bulldogs

2014 OHSAA DIII state title game vs. Central Catholic: 26-of-45 for 446 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT

LSU Tigers

2019 SEC Championship vs. Georgia: 28-of-38 for 349 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs

2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Oklahoma: 29-of-39 for 493 yards, 7 pass TDs, 1 rush TD and 0 INTs

2020 College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Clemson: 31-of-49 for 463 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs

Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Week 17 vs. Chiefs (clinched AFC North title): 30-of-39 for 446 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs

2022 AFC Championship vs. Chiefs: 23-of-38 for 250 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT

2022 Super Bowl vs. Rams: ???

In these six high pressure contests for “Joe Cool”, he has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,447 yards, 28 passing TDs, and just 2 INTs.

The biggest game of Burrow’s career is here, but as always he says it’s just another game.

“Coming into this week, game prep it just feels like another week. Obviously it’s the Super Bowl and we’re going to have to try to eliminate as many distractions as we can but it just feels normal,” Burrow said in his usual cool-guy way.