COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals fandom is running wild as they return to the Super Bowl on Sunday. NBC4 Anchor and former Cincinnati Bengals play-by-play announcer Brad Johansen explains what new fans need to know about cheering on the orange and black.

The Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. You can watch the game on NBC4.

It’s been a while

It has been 33 years since Cincinnati has not only been in the Super Bowl but even won a playoff game.

Who Dey?!

The chant of the Cincinnati Bengals faithful, “Who Dey!?” can be heard ringing throughout the state of Ohio right now. Even the Wall Street Journal took notice recently. But where does it come from?

Full chant: “Who dey? Who dey? Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals? Nooooobody!”

Bootsy Collins

Cincinnati King of Funk Bootsy Collins makes the music to get fans amped for game day, including his 2022 re-release of “Fear Da Tiger.”

Where to watch

If you can’t make it to Los Angeles for the game, The Banks Riverfront Entertainment District along the Ohio River by Paul Brown Stadium will be a spirited place to be Sunday to watch the game.

BONUS LINKS: Icky Shuffle & the Gritty