COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. After a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they will play for the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

A lot of Bengals fans might be considering making the trip to Los Angeles for a once in a lifetime chance to see Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. But how much will it cost to go?

Ticketmaster currently lists the cheapest Super Bowl ticket at $5,900 for a seat all the way in the 500 section of the 70,000 seat venue. This of course is only ticket cost and does not include travel and hotel expense.

The Bengals do have Super Bowl packages that start at $7,865 that includes a ticket to the game, three nights at a Bengals fan hotel, and deluxe gameday transportation.

Full travel packages are also available and range in price from $9,615 to $10,815 that has everything a regular Super Bowl package includes in addition to a roundtrip airfare from Cincinnati to Los Angeles.

Here are the full details of each Bengals Super Bowl travel package available.

Cincinnati will be looking to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history and the first NFL championship for the state of Ohio since 1964.