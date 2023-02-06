(WCMH) — Former Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green has announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Monday afternoon, Green posted on his Instagram that he would walk away from professional football after playing his first 10 seasons with the Bengals and final two with the Arizona Cardinals. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old from Summerville, South Carolina burst onto the scene as a wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2008-2010. Green earned two first-team all-American honors and was selected fourth overall by Cincinnati in the 2011 draft.

Green and quarterback Andy Dalton helped to reshape the Bengals offense in the early 2010s with an exceptional first five seasons in the league. Green had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five years and led the Bengals to a postseason spot each season. Randy Moss is the only other NFL receiver to achieve five 1,000 yard seasons to start a career.

Green earned two second-team All-Pro honors while in Cincinnati and was named a Pro Bowler in his first seven NFL seasons. After the 2020 season, Green signed with the Cardinals to play his last two years.

In total, he caught 70 touchdowns and amassed over 10,500 receiving yards in 12 seasons. He did not however win any of the four postseason games he played in while at Cincinnati.