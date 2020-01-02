Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dead at 74

Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche stabs the air as he is carried from the field on the shoulders of his players after their 21-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship game in Cincinnati , Ohio, Jan. 9, 1989. (AP Photo/Rob Burns)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Sam Wyche died Thursday morning. He was 74.

Wyche coached the Bengals from 1984 to 1991. His 64 wins are the second-most in Bengals’ history behind Marvin Lewis. He led the Bengals to the 1988 AFC Championship and their second Super Bowl appearance in 1989 where Cincinnati lost 20-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals have not been back to a Super Bowl since.

Statement from #Bengals President Mike Brown on the passing of Sam Wyche. pic.twitter.com/Y1fvmm7Aff — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2020

Wyche, who played at Furman University, was drafted by the Bengals in 1968 and played one season as quarterback. Wyche also coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1992 to 1995.

Three years ago Wyche sat down with NBC Sports to reflect on his remarkable life and career:

