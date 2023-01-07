CINCINNATI (WCMH) — After the NFL put its plan in place for the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game, fans have been crunching dozens of scenarios to answer a multitude of questions.

On Thursday, the league decided to call the Bills-Bengals game a no contest after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during play. Since then, Hamlin has been recovering at UC Medical Center and is now talking and breathing on his own.

With Week 18 here, the league will continue its show of support for Hamlin with all teams wearing a patch with his number “3” on it as they chase for a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

The Bills and Bengals are both guaranteed playoff places and to finish the regular season with 17 games, one less than the other 30 teams in the NFL. The unanswered questions fans of both teams are trying to discover are who they will play next and where.

Here is an explainer on who the Cincinnati Bengals could play in the Wild Card Round and hosting rights for its playoff games:

Possible Wild Card opponents

Baltimore Ravens

As things stand, the Bengals currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC with an 11-4 record. Due to the no contest against Buffalo, Cincinnati cannot get the top-seed but have guaranteed a better winning percentage to clinch the AFC North title.

The team’s Week 18 opponent to close out the regular season is the Baltimore Ravens (10-6). If the Monday night game had finished and the Bengals had lost, Sunday’s 1 p.m. game in Cincinnati against Baltimore would have served as an AFC North title game.

Baltimore sits in the No. 6 spot and can only finish as high as the No. 5 seed. For the Ravens to earn the top Wild Card seed, it needs to defeat the Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) to lose to the Denver Broncos. If that occurs, Cincinnati cannot play Baltimore in the Wild Card Round.

However, if the Bills beat the Patriots and one of these two outcomes occur: Ravens lose to the Bengals or the Chargers beat the Broncos, Baltimore would be locked in as the No. 6 seed and play the No. 3 Bengals in back-to-back weeks.

In order to account for the possibility Baltimore had of being division champions, the NFL ruled that the Bengals would not be guaranteed hosting rights for a wild card game against the Ravens. If the Bengals beat the Ravens, Cincinnati would host Baltimore for a second-straight week at Paycor Stadium. However, if the Ravens beat the Bengals,, the site of the game will be determined by a coin toss.

NBC4/Orri Benatar

Los Angeles Chargers

Another team the Bengals could meet in the postseason is the Los Angeles Chargers. With LA sitting at the five-seed, they could only play Cincinnati if they fall to the 6-seed.

The Chargers would drop a seed if they lose to the Broncos in Week 18 and the Ravens defeat the Bengals, thus setting up a wild card game between Cincinnati and Los Angeles.

With the Bengals guaranteed to having a higher winning percentage than the Chargers, the two teams would play at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

NBC4/Orri Benatar

New England Patriots

Cincinnati can acquire the two-seed in the AFC playoffs if they beat the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills lose to the New England Patriots, guaranteeing they would host the seven-seed in the Wild Card Round game.

In that situation, the Bengals would automatically play the Patriots at Paycor Stadium. New England clinches the seven-seed in the playoffs with a win and controls its own destiny, not needing help from other teams to extend its campaign.

The Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars are the other teams that could earn the seven-seed, but none would play the Bengals in the Wild Card round if they secured that spot.

NBC4/Orri Benatar

Clinching scenarios for Miami, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville:

Miami Dolphins: WIN + NE LOSS

Pittsburgh Steelers: WIN + NE LOSS + MIA LOSS

Jacksonville Jaguars: WIN OR NE LOSS + MIA LOSS + PIT LOSS

Where the AFC Championship Game could be played

No Bengals-Bills game eliminates Cincinnati from an opportunity to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Because of this, the NFL has come up with a solution.

Of course, if the Bengals make the AFC Championship against a team with a lower winning percentage, they will host the game. The unique scenario comes into play based on specific Week 18 outcomes.

Let’s say that in Week 18, the Bengals beat the Ravens, the Bills lose to the Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs fall to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon. That permutation yields the top-seed still for the Chiefs, the two-seed for Cincinnati and the three-seed for Buffalo.

Because a Bengals win over the Bills in the cancelled game would have put them at the top-spot in the event of that Week 18 combination, Cincinnati would not play the Chiefs in Kansas City if the two sides had a rematch in the AFC Championship game.

The NFL decided that a Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game would be played at a neutral site in the event of those outcomes. The neutral site has not been determined by the league yet.

If the Chiefs win against the Raiders, they would host the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium if the two sides met for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.