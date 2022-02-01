CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Public Schools announced Monday they will be closing classes on Feb. 14, the day after the Super Bowl in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals appearance in the game.

CPS publicized the decision on its Facebook page Monday afternoon. It reads:

“In honor of the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! Cincinnati Public Schools

The Bengals won its first AFC Championship on Sunday with a thrilling overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in the Super Bowl to try and win the first Vince Lombardi trophy for the franchise.

