COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals will play the rest of their season with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who has an apparent wrist injury on his throwing hand, is done to the season, multiple sources reported Friday afternoon. The move came the day after he struggled and left a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL found Burrow even playing in the game so puzzling that it said it would investigate why he wasn’t on the pregame injury report, the Associated Press reported.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a team bus with his right hand in what appeared to be a soft cast.

Teams can be fined or lose a draft pick for violating the NFL’s injury report policy.

Burrow, a 26-year-old Athens native who played at Ohio State, left in the second quarter after throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. When Burrow tried a practice throw on the sideline, the ball slipped out of his hand as the quarterback winced. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and the TD when he left. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals trailing 14-10, and Baltimore won 34-20. After the game, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor couldn’t predict how long Burrow might be out.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn’t missed a game this year.