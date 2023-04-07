CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Friday was criminally charged — for the second time — in connection to a January road rage-induced argument.

The Cincinnati Police Department refiled a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon, 26, after new evidence emerged during its investigation into accusations that the Bengals player, while in a state of road rage, pointed a gun at someone Downtown on Jan. 21, according to the local NBC station WLWT.

Mixon was initially charged two months ago, but the Cincinnati City Prosecutor’s Office reportedly requested for the charge to be dismissed, citing the need for an additional investigation.

Mixon, who has played for the Bengals since being drafted in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on April 19, WLWT reports.

The running back’s charge comes less than a month after his sister, 34-year-old Shalonda Mixon, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice after a shooting broke out at Joe Mixon’s home in the Anderson Township neighborhood, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

Shalonda Mixon’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Lamonte Brewer, was indicted on felonious assault charges after a 16-year-old — while playing dart guns with other teenagers — was hit in the foot with a bullet. Although Joe Mixon was present at the time of the shooting, he is not a suspect in the case, police said.