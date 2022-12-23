CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The reigning AFC champions will have another chance to reach the Super Bowl thanks to some help from another AFC team.

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched its spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3 victory over the New York Jets Thursday night. It’s the team’s second consecutive playoff appearance, the first time since 2015 the Bengals have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and company are looking to win its second AFC Championship in a row and avenge its Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season. Once again, it will be a tough road for Cincinnati to bring Ohio its first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Next up for the Bengals will be trying to clinch a second straight AFC North division title, something never done in franchise history. Cincinnati returns to action on Christmas Eve to play the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. They cannot clinch the division title with a win this weekend.

Cincinnati’s last two games will be on Jan. 2 against the Buffalo Bills on a Monday night and a division battle with the Baltimore Ravens at PayCor Stadium on Jan. 8.