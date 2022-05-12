CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals will play five primetime games during the 2022 season, including two Sunday Night Football games on NBC4.

Cincinnati will host Baltimore on Oct. 9 in week five and play at Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 in week 11.

The Bengals also have two Monday Night Football showdowns: road game agianst Cleveland on Oct. 30 in week eight and a home game against Buffalo on Jan. 2 in week 17.

Cincinnati played in zero primetime regular season games last season, but the defending AFC champions will be in the limelight for the max number of games allowed for one team in the 2022-23 season.

Bengals schedule

Week 1: Steelers at 1:00

Week 2: @ Cowboys at 4:25

Week 3: @Jets at 1:00

Week 4: Dolphins at 8:15 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 5: @ Ravens at 8:20 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6: @ Saints at 1:00

Week 7: Falcons at 1:00

Week 8: @ Browns at 8:20 (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: Panthers at 1:00

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: @ Steelers at 8:20 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: @Titans at 1:00

Week 13: Chiefs at 4:25

Week 14: Browns at 1:00

Week 15: @ Tampa Bay at 4:25

Week 16: @ Patriots at 1:00

Week 17: Bills at 8:20 (Monday Night Football)

Week 18: Ravens (kickoff time TBD)