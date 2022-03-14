CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals are addressing its offensive line this offseason and are set to sign guards Alex Cappa and Ted Karras in free agency, according to multiple sources.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that free agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals once free agency opens.

Cappa was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and started 46 games in four seasons with Tampa.

He was part of the Bucs Super Bowl winning team in 2020.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported quickly after news broke of Cappa’s signing that the Bengals will be signing guard Ted Karras to a three-year, $18 million deal.

Karras, a Chicago native, was a sixth round pick out of Illinois to the New England Patriots in 2016. He won two Super Bowls with New England before becoming a regular starter in 2019.

In his last three seasons, Karras has started at least 13 games each season.