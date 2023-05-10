CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals fans will be ringing in the new year of 2024 after watching its most anticipated regular season matchup in 2023.

The NFL announced that the Bengals will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road on New Year’s Eve for its Week 17 game. The penultimate regular season game for the two Super Bowl contenders will begin at 4:25 p.m.

The Thursday afternoon contest will be the fifth time that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes face off in what has quickly become one of the top-billed matchups in the NFL.

The two sides have met in the past two AFC Championship games in Kansas City with the Bengals upsetting the Chiefs in 2022 with a come-from-behind 27-24 win in overtime. Last January, the Chiefs got their revenge with a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati for the team’s first win over the Bengals since 2018.

The NFL will announce the majority of the 2023 schedule on Thursday night but have teased other matchups on Wednesday, including the five games that will take place in Europe with three games in England and two games in Germany.

Additionally, the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play on Christmas Day and the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game will feature the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.