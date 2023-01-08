CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals’ path to a second consecutive Super Bowl is now set with the team knowing its Wild Card weekend opponent.

Cincinnati will host the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL Playoffs at Paycor Stadium. It will mark the second straight game between the two in Ohio. The time for the game is scheduled to be announced towards the conclusion of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4.

The Bengals ended the regular season at 12-4 with a 27-16 victory over the Ravens. Cincy got off to a quick lead scoring the first 17 points of the game and snagging two interceptions in the first quarter. Baltimore rallied to keep the game within reach but failed to score a touchdown in the second half.

As the No. 3 seed, the Bengals could host a Divisional Round matchup if the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills lose to the No. 7 Miami Dolphins next weekend. Should Buffalo and Cincinnati advance, the two sides would meet in Orchard Park for a spot in the AFC title game.

A unique scenario is also in place in the AFC with a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game now officially set to be played at a neutral site.

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket (As of 4:25 p.m.)

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye on Wild Card weekend)

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 Miami Dolphins (Time TBD)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 6 No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (Time TBD)

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (Time TBD)

NFC

No. 1 Eagles/49ers/Cowboys (Bye on Wild Card weekend)

No. 2 49ers/Eagles/Cowboys/Vikings vs. No. 7 Packers/Seahawks/Lions (Time TBD)

No. 3 Vikings/49ers vs. No. 6 New York Giants (Time TBD)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 5 Cowboys/Eagles (Time TBD)