Bengals take care of business, clinch top pick

They tried to give it away. But when the Cincinnati Bengals really needed to come through, they did.

How many times have you been able to say that about the league’s worst team this year?

Despite rallying from 35-12 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, the Bengals came out with the loss, 38-35 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, to lock up the first overall pick in next year’s draft.

The loss, not secured until the Dolphins kicked the winning field goal with no time on the clock in the extra period, dropped the Bengals to 1-14, and no matter what happens in the final week of the regular season, no one can catch them.

A win would’ve kept the Dolphins and Redskins in the mix for the top pick, with the drama coming down to the final week — the way it usually does. But Cincinnati separated itself early this season, and even if it closes the year with a win next week over Cleveland, it will have the league’s worst record.

There’s speculation the Bengals might pick Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU.