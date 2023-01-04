Previous reports on Damar Hamlin can be seen in the video player above.

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The NFL schedule is facing a lot of uncertainty but one detail was clarified Wednesday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals have learned that they will next play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on Sunday at PayCor Stadium for its Week 18 game. The timeslot was originally supposed to be determined by the outcome of the Bengals’ Monday night game against the Bills, which was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during play.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bills confirmed Hamlin was showing signs of improvement in the ICU at UC Medical Center, but remains in critical condition for a second day. His collapse during the first quarter forced medics to perform CPR on him and resuscitate him on the field.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the Hamlin family said in a Tuesday statement. “Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said a decision should happen in the coming days regarding whether the Bills-Bengals games resumes or if it is determined a no contest. The NFL confirmed the game would not finish this week, with both teams scheduled to play in Week 18 as planned.

The Bills are back in Buffalo and are scheduled to play the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

Cincinnati is one win away from winning the AFC North title while the Bills are looking to clinch the top-seed in the AFC. The NFL Playoffs are scheduled to take place on Jan. 14.