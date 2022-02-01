CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The last time the Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl in 1989, current defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the head coach of the junior varsity team at his alma mater Susan E. Wagner High School in Staten Island, New York.

That was the start of a long coaching career for a football lifer who has catapulted the Bengals’ defense into a juggernaut that’s one win away from the mountain top.

Anarumo served as the part-time running backs coach at Wagner College in 1990 where he graduated that same year with a degree in special education.

Wagner is one of six colleges Anarumo worked as an assistant coach on a list that includes Marshall University and Purdue University before breaking into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2012.

Anarumo was primarily a defensive backs coach when then-newly hired Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor, nearly 17 years younger than Anarumo, gave him his first NFL defensive coordinator job. The decision has paid off in spades.

Anarumo struggled with the pieces provided during his first two years in Cincinnati. But an active offseason in which the Bengals signed six new players who became regular starters allowed the third-year defensive coordinator to change the narrative. The Bengals finished the regular reason No. 5 in fewest rushing yards allowed, No. 3 in sacks, and in the playoffs, they ranked No. 1 in most turnovers forced.

That ain’t it, Chief

Anarumo’s brilliance is most evident in the Bengals’ two come-from-behind wins over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals gave up 28 points in the first half in week 17 and allowed 21 points in the first half of the AFC Championship. But in the second half of both games, the Bengals allowed a mere six points combined to one of the NFL’s best offenses.

In the championship game, Anarumo flummoxed the Chiefs by changing his scheme to only rushing three linemen while dropping eight defenders in coverage. Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 220 yards in the first half, was held to 55 yards the rest of the game while throwing two interceptions, including a backbreaker in overtime.

Similarly, Mahomes carved up the Bengals in their first meeting only to be held to 50 yards passing in the second half. The biggest difference was the three possessions Cincinnati gave KC in the first game thanks to an efficient offense and a masterful job by Taylor of navigating situational football. Cincinnati’s offense was far less efficient in the AFC title game and the Chiefs had five, fourth-quarter possessions with only three points to show for it.

Lou Anarumo Résumé

1989 : Susan E. Wagner High School (JV head coach, part-time RB Coach)

: Susan E. Wagner High School (JV head coach, part-time RB Coach) 1990 : Wagner College (part-time RB Coach)

: Wagner College (part-time RB Coach) 1990-1991 : Syracuse (Graduate Assistant)

: Syracuse (Graduate Assistant) 1992-1994 : Merchant Marine Academy (Defensive Coordinator/DB Coach)

: Merchant Marine Academy (Defensive Coordinator/DB Coach) 1995-2000 : Harvard (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/DB Coach)

: Harvard (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/DB Coach) 2001-2002 : Marshall (DB Coach)

: Marshall (DB Coach) 2003 : Marshall (Special Teams Coordinator/DB Coach)

: Marshall (Special Teams Coordinator/DB Coach) 2004-2011 : Purdue (DB Coach)

: Purdue (DB Coach) 2012-2014 : Miami Dolphins (DB Coach)

: Miami Dolphins (DB Coach) 2015 : Miami Dolphins (Interim Defensive Coordinator/DB Coach)

: Miami Dolphins (Interim Defensive Coordinator/DB Coach) 2016-2017 : Miami Dolphins (DB Coach)

: Miami Dolphins (DB Coach) 2018: New York Giants (DB Coach)