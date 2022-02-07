COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals fans are stocking up on new gear ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Customers are coming in like crazy, buying gear like crazy to support the Bengals,” said Jessica Morgan, the store manager at Rally House.

Morgan said the demand for Bengals shirts, hats, and more exceeds what she saw before Christmas. Rally House carries AFC Championship and Super Bowl shirts, hats, and more, but she said fans are buying everything from t-shirts to bottle openers.

“They’re not picky at all,” she said. “They just want to support.”

At Homage, staff at the Easton store also said demand was high for Bengals gear, saying they receive anywhere from 10 to 15 calls per hour from customers asking about items.

An assistant manager said while they had a limited supply on Monday, they expected more to arrive later this week.

“I would say just give us a call in the next couple of days or so, and we can definitely check on a size,” said Ron Jorgenson, an assistant store manager. “We can hold things, Bengals gear, for up to 24 hours for you.”

If fans are looking for Homage’s Bengals gear ahead of the Super Bowl, Jorgenson said making an in-store purchase is the best option as online orders are no longer guaranteed to arrive before the game.