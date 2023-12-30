COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Despite being on the wrong end of a lopsided game in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, the Cincinnati Bengals have a relatively simple path to securing a postseason bid in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Win.

While the Bengals (8-7) currently have just a 19% chance to make the playoffs, that number catapults up to 93% if they win their last two games. It starts Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Kansas City, where the Chiefs (9-6) are also looking to lock down a playoff berth by winning the AFC West Division.

The Chiefs’ struggles have been notable as the once dominant quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense has slipped into a run of mediocrity. After averaging 25.43 points per game through their first seven games, the Chiefs were 6-1. Over their last eight games, in which the team is 3-5, they are averaging 19.38 points. Last season, the Chiefs led the league in scoring at 29.2 points per game.

While those numbers shine a bright light on the offensive woes, there are other not-so-hidden factors. Kansas City leads the league with 34 dropped passes and 57 offensive penalties. It also owns a league-worst -10-turnover ratio, coughing up 26 total turnovers, sixth most in the NFL, including 14 interceptions. In Week 16’s loss, both of the Las Vegas Raiders’ touchdowns were scored on defense.

These trends are eye-openers if you’re a Bengals fan and provide a window of hope heading into Sunday’s kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. However, should the Chiefs fix any or all of these problems, it would potentially pose issues for the Bengals, who have been leaking defensively all season.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Most recently, Cincinnati was picked apart by Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who hadn’t started an NFL game since November 2021 but still amassed 290 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals secondary. Before that it was Vikings fourth starting QB Nick Mullens, who threw for 303 yards and two scores.

Over the second half of the season, the Bengals are allowing 297 yards passing per game and the list of quarterbacks not named Mahomes who have had above average games against the Bengals is long. Imagine what the actual Mahomes could do?

While the Bengals DBs have allowed the second most pass completions (59) of 20 yards or more, they could get some help in their quest to pull off the upset. CB Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to return after a Week 12 ankle injury. The Chiefs’ receivers are, as a unit, flawed and inconsistent, but top target Rashee Rice would likely get Taylor-Britt as his shadow, which could have an impact on Kansas City’s game plan.

Taylor-Britt’s return will not, however, impact tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce, who hasn’t topped more than 55 yards since Week 6, matches up against the league’s worst defense against opposing tight ends. Bengals LB Logan Wilson with his eight passes defended and team-leading three interceptions, will have his hands full trying to keep Kelce at bay.

Offensively the Bengals get their top offensive weapon back in WR Ja’Maar Chase, who is getting ready for this weekend’s game by trash-talking the Chiefs’ secondary.

Line: Chiefs 7. O/U: 43 ½.

Prediction: Chiefs bounce back against Cincy’s suspect secondary, 27-20.