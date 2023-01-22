ORCHARD PARK, New York (WCMH) — For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will play for an AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 27-10 win at the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round.

Cincinnati will now need to beat Kansas City for a fourth successive time to make Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Last season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 27-24 in overtime to make Super Bowl LVI, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game.

Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was canceled on Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

Instead, it was “Joe Cool” showing poise while playing in a persistent snowfall.

Burrow completed his first nine passes for 105 yards in leading Cincinnati to a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions. Ja’Marr Chase opened the scoring with a 28-yard TD catch 3:20 into the game, followed by Burrow’s 15-yard TD throw to Hayden Hurst eight minutes later. Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run, and Evan McPherson hit field goals from 20 and 28 yards in a game the Bengals never trailed.

The Bills’ playoff run ended in the divisional round for a second straight season, including a 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City last year.

Had Buffalo defeated Cincinnati, the AFC championship would have been held at Atlanta next weekend because the Bills (13-3) finished the season a half-game behind the Chiefs (14-3) after their game against Cincinnati was canceled.

In the teams’ last two regular-season meetings, both in Cincinnati, the Bengals won by three points each time with a 34-31 win on Jan. 2, 2022, and a 27-24 win on Dec. 4. Kansas City battled hard to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round to make its fifth straight conference title game.

The looming question entering Sunday’s rematch will be the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday’s win. He virtually played on one leg for the entire second half. Sunday’s AFC champion will meet either the Eagles, 49ers, or Cowboys in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

The Bengals have never won the big game while the Chiefs are going for their third appearance on super Sunday in the last four seasons. Kansas City has won two Super Bowls.

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (SUN – 6 p.m.)

NFC Championship Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys (SUN – 3 p.m.)