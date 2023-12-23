COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When they last met one month ago, the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers were heading in opposite directions.

The Bengals were fresh off the loss of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning was just getting his feet wet during a 16-10 loss to the Steelers. Their record was 5-7 and the Steelers were 7-4, one game behind the AFC North division lead.

Fast forward to Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC4 and the scripts have flipped. The Bengals (8-6) have won three straight and are firmly in the playoff mix, holding down the sixth seed, the second of three wild card spots. The Steelers (7-7) are reeling with a three-game losing streak and dropped to 10th in the AFC standings.

According to NFL.com, should Cincinnati win this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium its playoff chances increase from 42% to 61%. A loss would drop those odds dramatically to 16%. If Pittsburgh wins, its playoff chances increase from 6% to 12%. A loss would virtually eliminate them at 1%.

So what can the Bengals do to avoid a repeat of Week 12? It beings with defense, where the secondary remains one of the worst teams at stopping the pass. This unit nearly made a hero out of Vikings backup quarterback Nick Mullens and Kenny Pickett in their last matchup against the Steelers.

In Week 12, Pickett had a career-high 278 yards passing, Pat Freiermuth had a career best 120 yards on nine receptions and the Steelers racked up 153 yards rushing. It was a week in which the Steelers amassed 421 total yards, breaking a streak of 57 consecutive games without gaining 400 total yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the pile forward on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Dean)

That theme coincides with Cincinnati’s defense, which has allowed an average of 301 yards passing per game since Week 6 and continues to struggle in covering opposing tight ends, allowing a league worst 6.9 receptions and 72.5 yards per game to the position.

The Bengals aren’t much better against the run, allowing 128.3 rushing yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL. Last week third-string RB Ty Chandler had a breakout performance in a spot start to the tune of 132 yards and a touchdown.

But since Week 12, the Steelers have reverted to their usual offensive issues and the Bengals, having entrusted Browning with the full playbook, are averaging 31.67 points per game. True, receiver Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) won’t suit up this week, but with the Steelers down multiple middle linebackers and their two starting safeties in Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Damontae Kazee (suspended), it may not matter.

Pittsburgh will roll out one additional wrinkle in starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback, replacing the injured Pickett and turnover-prone Mitch Trubisky, but if Cincinnati can pile on the points early, its defense, in particular highly underrated end Trey Hendrickson, can focus on making Pittsburgh a one-dimensional passing team, which doesn’t exactly strike fear against opposing defenses.

Odds: Bengals 2 ½. O/U: 38 ½.

Prediction: The pendulum continues to swing in favor of Cincinnati, 27-17.

Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6)

Sunday, Dec. 24 at NRG Stadium, 1 p.m. (CBS)

If you had a nickel for every time someone recently said, “The Browns can clinch a playoff spot,” … you might only have a nickel. Make it a dime. The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a host of other mixed-in scenarios which primarily include, but are not limited to, losses by the Steelers and Broncos.

But how in the name of Joe Thomas did they get here? The roller coaster ride would have one believe that there have been more downs than ups – from Nick Chubb’s injury, to starting four quarterbacks, to a depleted offensive line, the list of resisting forces is long, and yet, there they sit, potentially one win away from the postseason.

Here are a few reasons why:

Receiver Amari Cooper is 15 yards away from 1,000 yards receiving, which isn’t a massive milestone on its surface, but considering the revolving door at quarterback, that’s no small feat. He will become the first Browns receiver to hit the 1K mark in back-to-back seasons.

The resurgence of tight end David Njoku has given the offense a spark, particularly the last two weeks in which Njoku has 16 receptions and three touchdowns.

The defense has rallied around Myles Garrett, who has been silenced by opposing double teams, collecting seven turnovers and seven sacks over the past two games.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) plays against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

One caveat, however, is that the Browns perform considerably worse on the road. In eight home games this season, the Browns are 7-1 to just 2-4 on the road. The defense allows 223 yards per game at home, but 358 yards away from Lake Erie. Other notable defensive differences are passing yards allowed per attempt, which jumps from 4.5 to 8.2 and sacks, which drops from 3.63 to 1.83.

Odds: Browns 2 ½. O/U: 40 ½

Prediction: The much-anticipated quarterback competition between Joe Flacco and Case Keenum might not produce as many fireworks as, say, DeShaun Watson and C.J. Stroud, but Browns fans won’t care when their team wins 24-23.