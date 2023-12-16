COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns elevated their playoff hopes with Week 14 victories. Can both teams, each hosting NFC North opponents, maintain postseason momentum?

Here are keys to the Week 15 matchups:

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, Dec. 16 at Paycor Stadium, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Gritty defense: While the Vikings are down to their fourth starting quarterback in Nick Mullens, started running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O’Neill, the Bengals defense will still have to account for the explosive WR Justin Jefferson.

The Bengals struggles against the run have been noted, but it’s not much better against the pass. Cincy allows 14.82 yards per catch (second worst) and 168.92 yards per game (8th worst) against opposing wide receivers. Jefferson, who left last week’s win over Las Vegas with a bruised chest, will play Saturday, his second game back after missing two months due to an injured hamstring.

Jefferson began the season averaging 135.8 yards per game over the first four games, an average that would have shattered the single season record of 1,964 yards by Calvin Johnson in 2012. The Bengals would be wise to bottle up JJ and avoid having to see his notorious touchdown dance.

Additionally, they will also have to keep tabs on tight end T.J. Hockenson, who ranks ninth in the league with 87 receptions. The Bengals are the worst team in the league at defending the tight end, having allowed 72.92 yards and 6.22 receptions per game.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a 52-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Everyone eats: For the third consecutive week, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning completed passes to nine different targets and in doing so looks more comfortable under center each week. Ja’Marr Chase has led the way with 22 receptions and 259 yards, but outside of one week in which he dominated against the Jaguars, the offense has been spread out methodically amongst receivers, backs and tight ends.

That said, Minnesota’s secondary has been particularly strong over the last two months, in which the team has a 6-2 record. The Vikings, who have allowed the third fewest touchdowns this season (15), have not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for more than 275 yards (Patrick Mahomes, Oct. 8) and have more interceptions (9) than touchdowns allowed (8) over that span.

Spreading the ball around will help keep the chains moving, and perhaps open a few lanes against the Viking’s fifth-ranked run defense (92.9 yards allowed per game).

Line: Bengals 3. O/U: 40 ½.

Prediction: As dynamic as Jefferson is, the Vikings offense has taken too many hits. Bengals, 24-13.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Dec. 17 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Moore, please: The resurrection of 15-year veteran Joe Flacco is in full swing. In the process of watching the Browns offense come to life, it has allowed Browns fans to get a better glimpse of WR Elijah Moore.

The connection between Flacco and Moore dates back to the past two seasons when each played for the New York Jets. After receiving no more than seven targets in Weeks 4 through 11, Moore is averaging nine targets over the last three games. His 12 targets and 83 yards against the Rams led the team and was a personal best this season. Last week against the Jaguars, Moore’s 20-yard reception on a deep in-route the second quarter helped set up Flacco’s second touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku.

Moore’s increased role in the offense, and that of Njoku, who has 27 receptions over the past five games, will help take pressure off top wideout Amari Cooper, who hasn’t scored a touchdown since Nov. 5.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) jumps into the endzone, after catching a 34-yard pass, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Fields of dreams: Last season the Bears allowed a league worst 55 sacks and as elusive as QB Justin Fields is, much of it is out of necessity. Field himself has been sacked 32 times over nine games played, and the team is on pace to allow 60 sacks this season.

While Chicago has shaved off a few sacks over the past two weeks (six allowed), both Chicago wins, Fields has still rushed the ball 24 times over that span, providing plenty of scrambling – and sack – opportunities for the Dawgs up front.

The Browns rank in the top 10 with 38 sacks this season and while most of those come from DE Myles Garrett (13), six of his teammates have collected between 2 and 4.5 sacks. Ogbo Okoronkow, Za’Darius Smith and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have combined for four sacks over the last three games, providing some pressure outside of Garrett.

Line: Browns 2 ½. O/U: 38 ½.

Prediction: The Bears prove to be a tough out, but Cleveland holds on to the No. 5 spot in the playoff race. Browns, 21-16.