AP Source: Browns star Garrett meets with NFL about return

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland. Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about being reinstated.

Garrett discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York.

Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and striking him over the head with it during a game on Nov. 15.

Garrett’s meeting with Goodell was a necessary step before he’s allowed to play in 2020.

Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games last season.