COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Carolina Panthers have cut ties with quarterback Baker Mayfield, five months after trading for him, according to reports.

Mayfield, who helped bring the Cleveland Browns out of the AFC North cellar, was traded to the Panthers in July by the Browns in exchange for what now will be a fifth round draft pick. He finished 1-5 as a starter and appeared in one other game for the Panthers (4-8).

NFL.com originally reported that the brief marriage would be over later today. The Panthers confirmed the move at 11:36 a.m.

He threw for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions, all career lows. Mayfield also set low marks in completion percentage (57.8), yards per game (187.6), and QB rating (74.4).

Mayfield, drafted first overall by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL draft, led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020 to help the team reach the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons. Last year, he started 14 games during an injury-riddled season in which the Browns finished 8-9.

He was forced out as the Browns quarterback over the summer after Cleveland signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Mayfield is now eligible for waivers.