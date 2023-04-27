KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCMH) — Over the course of the next three days, hundreds of college football players will realize a dream when their name is called to become a member of an NFL franchise.
The NFL draft begins Thursday night and once again, a wide selection of players from Ohio colleges will be selected in the draft.
Among these players are eight former Ohio State Buckeyes, including three that are projected to be picked in the first round; quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Many other former Buckeyes and players from other Ohio schools are expected to be taken between Thursday and Saturday, with even more being signed as undrafted free agents in the days after. Of the more than 300 NFL draft prospects, more than a dozen players from nearly six Ohio colleges are in the prospect pool.
Here is a look at the available prospects from Ohio schools:
C.J. Stroud
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Quarterback
- Projected selection: No. 1-5 overall
- One thing to know: Only Ohio State player to be named a Heisman finalist twice since 1982.
Paris Johnson Jr.
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Offensive lineman
- Projected selection: No. 6-12 overall
- One thing to know: Consensus All-American in 2022 who allowed just 14 pressures on more than 440 pass-blocking snaps.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Wide receiver
- Projected selection: No. 11-20 overall
- One thing to know: Missed a majority of 2022 season after a record-breaking Rose Bowl performance (15 catches, 347 yards, 3 touchdowns).
Dawand Jones
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Offensive lineman
- Projected selection: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
- One thing to know: Named to second All-Big Ten team twice in 2021 and 2022 standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall.
Luke Wypler
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Offensive lineman
- Projected selection: 2nd-3rd round
- One thing to know: Among top-20 players in scouting combine bench press with 29 successful reps.
Tyler Scott
- School: Cincinnati
- Position: Wide receiver
- Projected selection: 3rd-4th round
- One thing to know: Named a member of the 2022 All-AAC second team with 899 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Zach Harrison
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Defensive lineman
- Projected selection: 3rd-4th round
- One thing to know: Made all-Big Ten in three consecutive seasons, including a first-team all-conference nod in 2022.
Ronnie Hickman Jr.
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Defensive back
- Projected selection: 4th-5th round
- One thing to know: Named to second-team all-Big Ten by conference coaches in 2021.
Karl Brooks
- School: Bowling Green
- Position: Defensive lineman
- Projected selection: 5th-6th round
- One thing to know: Named to first-team all-MAC after recording 10 sacks in 2022 season.
Ivan Pace Jr.
- School: Cincinnati
- Position: Linebacker
- Projected selection: 5th-6th round
- One thing to know: Consensus All-American in one season with the Bearcats. Also won conference defensive player of the year and named a finalist for Butkus and Chuck Bednarik awards in 2022.
Josh Whyle
- School: Cincinnati
- Position: Tight end
- Projected selection: 6th-7th round
- One thing to know: Cincinnati native who owns the program record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 15, five more than former UC tight end and current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Cam Brown
- School: Ohio State
- Position: Defensive back
- Projected selection: 6th-7th round
- One thing to know: Honorable mention all-Big Ten in 2021.
Jaleel McLaughlin
- School: Youngstown State
- Position: Running back
- Projected selection: Undrafted
- One thing to know: Set career-high marks throughout 2022 season. Named third-team All-American by Associated Press in 2021.
Tre Tucker
- School: Cincinnati
- Position: Wide Receiver
- Projected selection: Undrafted
- One thing to know: One of eight wide receivers to run a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds or quicker at the scouting combine.
Leonard Taylor
- School: Cincinnati
- Position: Tight End
- Projected selection: Undrafted
- One thing to know: Played in at least 10 games for the Bearcats across five seasons, ending his college career with 60 games played.
Christian Sims
- School: Bowling Green
- Position: Tight End
- Projected selection: Undrafted
- One thing to know: Named to all-MAC team in 2022.
Marvin Pierre
- School: Kent State
- Position: Linebacker
- Projected selection: Undrafted
- One thing to know: Recorded 96 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games for the Golden Flashes in 2022.
Arquon Bush
- School: Cincinnati
- Position: Defensive back
- Projected selection: Undrafted
- One thing to know: All-AAC honorable mention in 2022.
NFL draft – First round order
- Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears)
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers)
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
*The Miami Dolphins forfeited its first-round selection for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering policy.